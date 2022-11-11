Jeremie Frimpong named in Netherlands' final squad for 2022 World Cup

Jeremie Frimpong

Defender Jeremie Frimpong has been summoned to represent the Netherlands’ national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This means the Bayer Leverkusen star has no chance of featuring for the Black Stars of Ghana in the future.



The 21-year-old right-back has been on top form for the Bundesliga side in the ongoing campaign, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 20 matches.



Frimpong, who has been on radar of the Ghana FA has been included in Luis Van Gal’s final 26-man squad for the mundial in the Asian country, which means the door is closed to feature for the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Brian Brobbey, who plies his trade for Dutch giants, Ajax has been dropped for the biggest soccer mundial.



This means he still available for the Ghana national team in the future.



Below is the squad.