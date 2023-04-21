Jeremie Frimpong’s Beyer Leverkusen to face AS Roma in Europa League semifinals

Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong’s Leverkusen will face Italian club AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

The Dutch-Ghanaian defender was in action on Thursday night when Leverkusen defeated their Union St Gilloise in the quarterfinals second leg tie.



Frimpong helped his outfit to secure a place in the semi-finals with an impressive performance.



The enterprising right-back, who started in the midfield, scored the third goal in his side's 4-1 away win against Union St Gilloise.

The German Bundesliga side clinched a 5-2 aggregate victory, setting up a semi-final clash against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.



Roma will host Leverkusen in the first leg of the semifinals on May 11 before the reverse fixture in Germany.



The defender has been in fine form this season and has become a subject of interest for several clubs in Europe including Manchester United.