0
Menu
Sports

Jeremie Frimpong’s Beyer Leverkusen to face AS Roma in Europa League semifinals

Jeremie Frimpong 2223 2 Jeremie Frimpong

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Jeremie Frimpong’s Leverkusen will face Italian club AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

The Dutch-Ghanaian defender was in action on Thursday night when Leverkusen defeated their Union St Gilloise in the quarterfinals second leg tie.

Frimpong helped his outfit to secure a place in the semi-finals with an impressive performance.

The enterprising right-back, who started in the midfield, scored the third goal in his side's 4-1 away win against Union St Gilloise.

The German Bundesliga side clinched a 5-2 aggregate victory, setting up a semi-final clash against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

Roma will host Leverkusen in the first leg of the semifinals on May 11 before the reverse fixture in Germany.

The defender has been in fine form this season and has become a subject of interest for several clubs in Europe including Manchester United.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
5 things that happen during sex you shouldn't be sorry for
Why Akufo-Addo couldn't have been the lawyer of Mathias Alistair
$2.5 million worth of fuel condensates for TOR gone missing - NAPO
How a young man has used his bet winnings in 7 years