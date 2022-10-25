0
Jeremie Frimpong scores as Bayer Leverkusen draw against Wolfsburg in Bundesliga

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Jeremie Frimpong was on the target for Bayer Leverkusen in their 2-2 draw at home to Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Frimpong, who lasted the entire duration of the game bagged his 5th goal of the season but it was enough as Xabi Alonso's side were held at home.

Diaby missed an early spot kick to give the home side the lead as Leverkusen’s curse from 12 yards continued, however he made no mistake moments later, though, latching on to Adam Hlozek’s pass before tucking his shot through the legs of the onrushing Koen Casteels to make it 1-0.

Wolfsburg leveled the score courtesy of an own by Robert Andrich who tuned in Ridle Baku cut-back into his own goal.

After the recess, the visitors made it 2-1 through Maximilian Arnold who scored from the spot.

Daley Sinkgraven crafted an opening for Frimpong to bring the hosts back on terms with 15 minutes remaining.

Although Xabi Alonso's men created the better chances to win it, Wolfsburg held firm for a share of the spoils.

Frimpong has made 15 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen this season across all competitions, scored five and provided two assists.

