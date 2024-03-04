Jeremie Frimpong scores for Bayer Leverkusen in win over FC Köln

Frimpong opened the scoring for Leverkusen in the 38th minute mark

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong is in a rich vein of form, as he scored to help Bayer Leverkusen secure victory against FC Koln.

Leverkusen defeated their opponent 2-0 in the German Bundesliga game played on Sunday at the RheinEnergieStadion.



Frimpong has been a shining light for his side, as he has scored some important goals in the ongoing campaign.



The free-scoring right-back registered his name on the scoresheet for his side as they cruised to a 2-0 away win.



The 23-year-old Ghanaian defender opened the scoring for Leverkusen in the 38th minute mark as the host went to recess with the advantage.

In the 73rd minute, Alejandro Grimaldo hit the back of the net to seal victory for the visitors.



Frimpong was subbed off before the start of the second half of the thrilling encounter.



He has now scored seven goals and provided seven assists in the German Bundesliga this season.