Jeremie Frimpong scores to extend Leverkusen’s lead by 8 points as Bundesliga leaders

Jeremie Frimpong was on target

Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong showcased his prowess as he scored to help Bayer Leverkusen extend their lead at the summit of the Bundesliga.

The match which ended 2-1 in favour of Leverkusen over Heidenheim, saw Frimpong break the deadlock in the dying moments of the first half.



His goal put Xabi Alonso's undefeated side in front.



In the second half, Leverkusen doubled their lead through Amine Adli.



Despite scoring a late consolation goal, Tim Kleindienst was unable to level the game.



Leverkusen managed to maintain their lead and secure all three points.

Leverkusen have now gone eight points clear of Bayern Munich after securing a hard-fought victory against mid-table Heidenheim.



Bayern Munich now have the opportunity to reduce the gap when they face Bochum on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



Jeremie Frimpong scored one of the goals for Leverkusen last week when they beat record champions, Bayern Munich 3-0.



JNA