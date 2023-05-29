Jeremie Frimpong snubbed by Netherlands again

Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong has decided not to make himself available for the U-21 side of the country after Ronald Koeman did not include him in the squad for the the senior side.

In the just ended 2022/23 Bundesliga season, Frimpong made a total of 47 appearances in all competitions and scored a goal for the Black and Reds.



Despite his blistering form for German Bundesliga outfit, Bayer Leverkusen, the 22-year-old right back failed to make the final 32-man squad for the upcoming game for the second time.



Frimpong was earlier denied a call-up by the former Barcelona manager in March when the Netherlands played France and Gibraltar in the 2024 Euro qualifiers.



He is of Ghanaian descent on his mother’s side, making him eligible to play for Ghana.

However, with the Black Stars call-up set to be announced later this week ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar, most football lovers want the Ghana Football Association to leverage on that and hand the former Manchester City product an invite.



Adding that, his inclusion will be instrumental to the team should he consider the decision to represent Ghana.



Frimpong has represented the Netherlands at the under-19 level and made his international debut against Armenia U-19 in November 2018, and a year later, he made his U-20 debut.



LSN/KPE