Jeremie Frimpong snubs Ghana ahead of World Cup

Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong is a Dutch youth player of Ghanaian descent. The Ghana Football Association made a love call to Frimpong, who has significant potential but the call was not answered.

Frimpong's addition to Holland's 55 man squad could end Ghana's pursuit ahead of the global showpiece.



The former Celtic defender has been in incredible form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, scoring four times and providing two assists as a defender.

Holland manager Luis Van Gaal will name his final squad for the tournament before November 15, and should he include the youngsters, that will be the end for a possible Ghana switch.



Jeremie Frimpong has recently been linked to Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, and Manchester United