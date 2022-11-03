0
Menu
Sports

Jeremie Frimpong snubs Ghana ahead of World Cup

Jeremie Frimpong Bayer 04 Leverkusen 350x250 1 Jeremie Frimpong

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Jeremie Frimpong is a Dutch youth player of Ghanaian descent. The Ghana Football Association made a love call to Frimpong, who has significant potential but the call was not answered.

Frimpong's addition to Holland's 55 man squad could end Ghana's pursuit ahead of the global showpiece.

The former Celtic defender has been in incredible form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, scoring four times and providing two assists as a defender.

Holland manager Luis Van Gaal will name his final squad for the tournament before November 15, and should he include the youngsters, that will be the end for a possible Ghana switch.

Jeremie Frimpong has recently been linked to Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, and Manchester United

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson