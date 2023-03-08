0
Jeremie Frimpong trains ahead of Leverkusen's game against Ferencvaros

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Right-back Jeremie Frimpong was in Bayer 04 Leverkusen's final training session on Wednesday ahead of their Europa League clash with Ferencvárosi on Thursday evening.

Frimpong had an injury against Hertha Berlin in the league but Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said the player was fine.

"There is no injury, that's good news for us," said the Spaniard on Sunday to "DAZN" after Frimpong had to be replaced after 29 minutes in the 4-1 thrashing of the Bundesliga against Hertha BSC.

Before grabbing his right thigh and limping off the pitch, the 22-year-old Dutch-born Ghanaian had set up the Werkself for victory with an excellent pass to centre-forward Sardar Azmoun before scoring his sixth goal of the season to give the club a 2-0 half-time lead.

"He's fine, he was just a bit tired," Alonso added.

Striker Dodi Lukebakio netted the only consolation goal for Hertha Berlin in the 67th minute.

Jeremie Frimpong has made 23 appearances in the league this season, scored six goals, and assisted five.

