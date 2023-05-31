Jeremie Frimpong turns down Dutch U21 call-up

Frimpong is eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana

Bayer Leverkusen defender, Jeremie Frimpong has turned down an invitation to play for the Dutch U21 team.

According to Dutch U21 coach Erwin van de Looi, the talented youngster turned down the call-up because he was snubbed by Dutch senior national team head coach Ronald Koeman in his latest call-up.



“The most notable absentee from our selection is Jeremie Frimpong. After not being selected for the Dutch national team, he chose not to make himself available for the Dutch Juniors,” coach Erwin van de Looi said.



Although the Dutch U21 gaffer admits that this is a big blow for his side, he is confident that the team will manage to cope and do well without Jeremie Frimpong.

“This is of course a pity for us, but I also think that without Frimpong we would have a good selection for the European Championship,” coach Erwin van de Looi added.



Jeremie Frimpong has been snubbed by Ronald Koeman in consecutive call-ups, leaving him frustrated, per information gathered from reports.



