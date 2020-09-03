Sports News

Jeremy Doku hopes to learn more from idol Eden Hazard

Doku is likely to feature for Belgium against Denmark

Belgium born-Ghanaian footballer Jeremy Doku is looking forward to training alongside his idol Eden Hazard after the youngster earned his debut call up to the national team.

The 17-year-old was invited for Belgium's upcoming games in the UEFA Nations League against Denmark and Iceland.



The Anderlecht star in his first interview since his call up said he idolizes the Real Madrid star and is hoping to learn more from the Belgium captain.



"I still have to integrate into the group. I don't really feel like a Red Devil yet''.



"Hopefully that will come. There are big names in the selection, who was already here when I was only 10 years old," he said. Sporza.

"I like dribblers. I like to watch his tricks. But I can learn something from all the players. I'm here to play and learn."



Belgium coach Roberto Martinez explained the decision to hand a call-up to Jeremy Duku who had also received an invitation from the Ghana national team head coach Jeremy Duku.



" He is an exceptional talent. He is a young player who is very strong in the 1 against 1, it will be a great opportunity for him to show itself internationally. ".





