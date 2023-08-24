Jeremy Doku joins Manchester City on a five-year deal

Jeremy Doku

Reigning English Premier League Champions, Manchester City have completed the signing of Belgian, Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais on a five-year.

The 21-year-old winger becomes the third signing of the summer transfer window, following in the footsteps of Croatian duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.



A Belgian international with 14 senior caps to his name so far, Doku has operated with distinction in both the Belgian and French top flights as well as boasting Champions League experience to boot as well.



He began his senior career in his home country with Anderlecht, making his first team debut for the Club in 2018 at the age of just 16 and went on to make 37 senior appearances in total, scoring six goals, before then joining Stade Rennais in 2020.



Doku went on to make 92 appearances across all competitions for Stade Rennais, registering 12 goals and 10 assists.

His talent was also quickly recognized at the international level. Doku earned his first senior Belgium cap in 2020 and has subsequently gone on to win 14 caps to date, representing his country at both EURO 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



