Jeremy Doku provides assist as Anderlecht beat St. Truiden

Ghana international Jeremy Doku

Ghanaian forward Jeremy Doku put up an impressive performance for Anderlecht who secured a 3-1 victory against St. Truiden in the Belgian top-flight clash this past weekend.

Doku provided an assist as Anderlecht won their first home match of the season.



This is after getting off to a disappointing start last weekend after being held by Mechelen.



Anderlecht took the lead after 41 minutes of play when Bogdan Mykhaylychenko scored with a fine strike after he was assisted by teenage sensation Jeremy Doku.

Landry Dimata doubled the lead for Anderlecht five minutes after halftime to put the side on the path to victory.



Though St. Truiden pulled one back through Nelson Balongo on the 88th minute, summer signing Percy Tau completed the resounding win with a third goal in added time.



The 18-year-old lasted the entire duration of the match alongside his compatriot Derick Luckassen while Francis Amuzu missed the game.

