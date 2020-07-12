Sports News

Jeremy Doku scores in Anderlecht friendly win over St. Truiden

Ghana international Jeremy Doku

Ghanaian forward Jeremy Doku crowned his impressive performance with a goal as Anderletch secured a 2-0 victory St. Truiden in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The 18-year-old was full of confidence and gave an impressive account as he aims to command regular playing time when the new season gets underway.



Doku gave Anderlecht the lead when he scored the opening goal in the 35th minute with a fantastic strike.



The lead was doubled by former Manchester City captain Vincent Company to make it a comfortable 2-0 win for the Purple and Whites as they prepare for the resumption of football in Belgium.

Doku, who is eligible to represent either Ghana or Belgium at the senior level picked up from where he left off in the Belgium Jupiler League which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Newcastle United, Real Madrid, Liverpool among other European clubs who are in the race for the youngster.

