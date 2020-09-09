Sports News

Jeremy Duku scores first goal for Belgium in 5-1 win over Iceland

Jeremy Doku in celebration mood

High flying Anderlecht attacker Jeremy Doku scored his first goal for the Red Devils this evening against Iceland at the Koning Boudewijnstadion.

Doku was called up to feature for the Belgian national team in August after months of speculation about a possible switch in nationalities.



The youngster scored in the 80th minute after Kevin De Bruyne carved the opponent's defense open with a killer through-ball.

Jeremy Doku lasted the entire 90+mins and received congratulatory messages from his teammates.



Belgium are currently leading their UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE - League A Group 2 - table with six points after two games.

