Jerome Boateng to face late fitness test ahead of Bayern's clash with PSG

Bayern Munich star, Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng will face a late fitness test ahead of Bayern Munich's clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the 2019/20 Uefa Champions League on Sunday.

The 31-year-old picked up a muscle injury in their 3-0 semi-final win over Lyon on Wednesday, having been replaced by Niklas Sule at half-time.



Boateng trained with his teammates on Saturday but will need clearance from the medical team if he is to face PSG.



"Jerome is training with us today. I'm waiting for the final training session and will speak to the coaching team," Flick told reporters.

"I hope that he is fit and passes the test. Then we will discuss how we should proceed in terms of personnel."



The Germany international has made 37 appearances and scored two goals for Bayern Munich this season in all competitions.

