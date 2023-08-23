Jerome Opoku hands in transfer request amid interest from Turkey

Ghanaian defender, Jerome Opoku

English-born Ghanaian defender, Jerome Opoku, has handed in a transfer request to Portuguese club, Arouca FC, following interest from Turkish giants Istanbul Basaksehir.

The 24-year-old former Fulham center-back is expected to end his stay in the Primeira Liga despite a year remaining on his current deal.



Opoku has been identified as a top target for Istanbul Basaksehir, who are looking at augmenting their squad for the new season.



The lanky defender enjoyed a good season with Arouca in his first campaign, helping the club secure European qualification after starring in a defense that kept 13 clean sheets in the league.

He has already made four appearances this season, playing two games in the league and two in the Europa Conference League.



However, the defender is looking at a new adventure in Turkey with a little over a week remaining before the transfer window shuts.



Opoku was born to Ghanaian parents in England and could play for the Black Stars at senior level.