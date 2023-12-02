Jerome Opoku scores incredible solo as Istanbul Basaksehir suffer narrow defeat at Rizespor

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku scored an incredible goal to mark his second of the season for Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig.

The English-born defender weaved his way past through a sea of defenders before firing into the roof of the net to level the scores at the stroke of halftime.



However, Istanbul Basaksehir conceded late as Rizespor collected all three points in a five-goal thriller at the Caykur Didi Stadyumu.



The visitors got off to a bright start after Krzysztof Piatek opened the scoring in the sixth minute but the host responded through Ibrahim Olawoyin six minutes later.

Dal Varesanovic gave Rizespor the lead in the 17th minute before Opoku ensured the game was even at half-time.



Just before the final whistle, Olawoyin popped up for the winner as Baseksehir left Caykur Didi empty-handed.



Meanwhile, Opoku is enjoying a decent campaign since joining the club in the summer transfer window on loan from Portuguese outfit Arouca.