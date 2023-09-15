Jerome Opoku seals move to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir

Jerome Opoku

Ghanaian international, Jerome Opoku is set to spend the 2023/24 football season in the Turkish Super Lig.

The defender on Thursday, September 14, sealed a loan move to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.



In an announcement from the club, it said the defender could be signed on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell.



“Our club reached an agreement with Jerome Opoku, who plays for the Portuguese team Arouca, on loan with an option to purchase until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

“We welcome Jerome Opoku to our family and wish him success with our orange-dark blue jersey,” an official club statement from Istanbul Basaksehir said.



Jerome Opoku, 24, in the past, had stints in England and Denmark. He is elated with the move to Istanbul Basaksehir and is ready to work hard to be successful in Turkey.



