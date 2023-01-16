1
Menu
Sports

Jerome Opoku sent off in Arouca's draw with Chaves

Jerome Opoku. Defender Jerome Opoku

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Defender Jerome Opoku was sent off in Arouca's 1-1 draw with Chaves in the Liga Portugal on Sunday at the Trás-os-Montes.

Steven Vitória, a Canadian international center defender, gave Desportivo de Chaves the lead in the 17th minute with a penalty conversion, but Joo Basso equalized for Arouca in the 79th minute with a penalty conversion.

Jerome Opoku was sent off a few seconds to full-time for a bad tackle. Former Asokwa FC winger Issah Abbas played 83 minutes for GD Chaves in the encounter on Sunday.

Arouca, which added the second game in a row without losing, continues in seventh place, with 23 points, two more than Desportivo de Chaves, who have not won in three games and are tied for ninth place with Vizela.

Jerome Opoku has made 14 appearances in Liga Portugal this season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Related Articles: