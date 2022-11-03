0
Sports

Jerome Otchere optimistic Kotoko can beat Bechem United to go top of GPL table

Asante Kotoko Players 3546789887656.jfif Asante Kotoko

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Editor of Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere believes that the Porcupine Warriors have a big chance to climb top of the Ghana Premier League if they defeat Bechem United at the Nana Gyeaboa Fosu Park on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022.

Asante Kotoko are 5th on the league table with 7 points and are 3 points behind league leaders Aduana FC who have 10 points.

However, a win for the defending champions will take them to the summit of the table with a better goal difference over Aduana.

Jerome Otchere in a post on Twitter expressed his confidence in seeing Kotoko pick the maximum points over Bechem United.

“Another opportunity for @AsanteKotoko_SC to battle for three points and possibly take over the summit of the @GhanaLeague table,” he tweeted.

Bechem United beat Kotoko 2-1 at home last season in the GPL.

However, Kotoko are yet to lose a match this season after drawing against Hearts of Oak and beating Nsoatreman FC as well as King Faisal.



