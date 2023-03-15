0
Jesuran Rak-Sakyi provides an assist to help Charlton to hammer Morecambe 4-1

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

English youngster of Ghanaian descent, Jesuran Rak-Sakyi was in action for Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night when the team locked horns with Morecambe in the English League One.

In the outstanding Round 21 fixture of the ongoing 2022/23 football season, the talented teenager did not start the match for the visitors.

He was introduced in the 56th minute to replace attacker Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Shortly, after coming on, the player who is on loan from Crystal Palace assisted Scott Fraser to score to seal a delightful 4-1 win for Charlton Athletic.

Before that, a goal from Miles Leaburn plus a brace from Corey Blackett-Taylor had given the visitors a huge advantage in the game.

Although Donald Love would net a consolation goal for Morecambe, it was not enough as the team succumbed to a heavy home defeat.

With his assist today, Jesuran Rak-Sakyi now has four assists in the English League One. He has scored nine goals after making 33 appearances as well.

