Jesuran Rak-Sakyi

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi was on the score sheet in Charlton Athletic's 2-0 win against Barnsley in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Barnsley had a terrific start, and Ashley Maynard-Brewer made a wonderful stop in the ninth minute to keep our Jordan Williams alive.



On the other end, new signing Kane found Jes Rak-Sakyi with a lovely chipped pass. The winger had good control, but Bradley Collins blocked his attempt.



Payne pounced on a loose ball inside the Charlton half to give the Addicks the lead in the 19th minute. He sent Campbell down the left side, who broke smartly and surged up the pitch. The young winger was shown on to his left foot, but he made no mistake with a powerful finish that beat Collins at his near post.

Just after the hour mark, Charlton increased their advantage after Barnsley was unable to clear a dangerous Campbell cross, and Aaron Henry won a header on the outside of the opposition's box. The ball dropped to Macauley Bonne, making his Addicks debut, who turned smartly and saw his low effort saved on the post by Collins. Rak-Sakyi received the rebound and passed into an empty net from seven yards out.



Jesuran Rak-Sakyi has made 23 appearances and scored seven goals in the Championship this season.