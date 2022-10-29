Jesuran Rak-Sakyi scores in Charlton's thrilling draw against Ispwich

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored in Charlton Athletic's thrilling draw against Ipswich Town in the English League One on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Robbins drew 4-4 with Ipswich Town in their match week 17 game played at the Valley.



George Edmundson of Ipswich Town scored with a header in the 45th minute. Leif Davis assisted with a cross following a corner.



Ipswich Town added a second goal in the 52nd minute through a Tyreece John-Jules header from very close range.

Young attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi of Charlton Athletic scored in the 63rd from very close range to the bottom right corner to make it 2-1.



Albie Morgan of Charlton Athletic equalized with a right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal.



The visitors scored two quick goals through Freddie Ladapo and Sam Morsy in the 90 +1 and 90 +4 minutes. Charlton pushed back and scored through Terell Thomas and George Dobson in the 90 +6 and 90 +9 minute.