Jesus is not against sports betting - Gospel musician Brother Sammy insists

Brother Sammy

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Contrary to claims by some religious people that betting is a sin, gospel musician Brother Sammy has claimed that there is nothing religiously wrong with sports betting.

Many Christians have often spoken against betting and advised people who partake to desist from it but Brother Sammy who was present at the Accra Polo Court to witness the Clasico game between Barcelona and Real Madrid believes otherwise.

He stated that followers of Jesus Christ must prosper financially and betting is one of the money-making venues that Christians can tap into.

"The followers of Jesus Christ are supposed to prosper financially and wherever there is money Christians must get some,” Brother Sammy stated on Accra-based Asempa FM.

He added that he placed a bet on Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in the El Clasico and he won the bet after the Catalonia-based club won the game 2-1.

“I am a Barcelona fan and I also support Asante Kotoko. I staked a bet on Barcelona to win the game against Real Madrid and I have won,” Brother Sammy added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
