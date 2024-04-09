Jimmy Cobblah charged by GFA for referee remarks in Nations FC defeat

Great Olympics coach, Jimmy Cobblah

Great Olympics coach, Jimmy Cobblah has found himself in hot waters with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after his remarks following their narrow loss to Nations FC on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Cobblah accused referee Benjamin Sefah of bias and suggested that his decisions favored the home team, leading to their 1-0 defeat.



The match, held at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, saw Accra Great Olympics suffer a late defeat when Nations FC's Razak Simpson scored a stoppage-time winner from a free-kick.



Cobblah expressed his frustration with the officiating, claiming that the referee's decisions played a crucial role in the outcome of the game.

In an interview with StarTimes, Cobblah stated, “the referee came to win for them. Right from the beginning, I came to the match commissioner. I told the fourth referee, look he (the center referee) has declared his intention too early. I mean unacceptable, unacceptable referee today.”



Cobblah's comments have prompted the Ghana FA to take action, alleging that his remarks "constitute misconduct that brings the name of the game into disrepute."



The coach has been formally charged and has until Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to respond to the charges.