Jiu Jitsu athletes undergo training in Accra

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Ten Ghanaian athletes have benefited from a two-day training session by United Kingdom-based Jiu Jitsu practitioners at the Fitrip Gym at Dzorwulu in Accra.

The training session which commenced last Tuesday and ended on Wednesday saw UK-based Bola Omoyele and Frank Agyemang taking the athletes through the basic technicalities in the sport.



The two trainers took their time to introduce athletes to the rules of the sport and how effectively it could be practised to earn scores.



Background



Jiu Jitsu sport, which is a martial art sport similar to judo, first started at a battlefield at Sumarai in Japan, and has now spread across the world.



It has different categories which include Adapted Jiu-Jitsu eligibility which determines an athlete’s disability before partaking in the sport.

Successful training



Speaking to the media after the two-day training session, the trainers said they were satisfied with the turnout and outcome of the event and believes the knowledge imparted would be put to use.



“We are overwhelmed by the desire of these young athletes to learn the techniques in the sport and how to effectively apply them.



“With the responses we had from the athletes, we believe it will go along way to help build their capacities in the sport for the future,” he noted.



Appreciation

For their part, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Jiu Jitsu Federation (GJJF), Evans Bernie Johnson, expressed his outfit’s commitment to ensure the growth of the sport in the country.



Mr Johnson said, the leadership of the GJJF under the tutelage of president Maxwell Borquaye was ready to introduce the sport to every part of the nation and described the two-day training session as part of their efforts to build capacities in Jiu Jitsu.



“This forms part of ways being adopted by the GJJF to help develop the sport across the country and we believe it will pay off,” Mr Johnson said.

