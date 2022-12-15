3
Menu
Sports

Joe Biden, Macron, Ozil others hail Morocco despite defeat to France in World Cup

Morocco African Great.jfif Morocco will face Croatia in the third place play-off

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The performance of Morocco in the 2022 World Cup did not only impress Moroccans, Africans, and Arabs but also presidents of some powerful countries.

United States of America president, Joe Biden, and French President, Emmanuel Macron are two world leaders who have been awed by the spirited performance of the Atlas Lions.

In a social media post, President Biden announced that he watched Morocco’s 2-0 defeat to France with the Moroccan Prime Minister and despite the defeat was proud of the performance of the team.

Leading world sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano also reported that French president Emmanuel Macron stormed the Moroccan dressing room after the game and commended them for their incredible run in the tournament, singling out midfielder Amrabat for praise as the best midfielder in the competition.

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also took to Twitter to shower praises on the Moroccan for becoming the first African country to reach the semi-final of the World Cup.

Former Arsenal and German midfielder Mesut Ozil who was at the Al Bayt Stadium to support Morocco also applauded them and so did Arsenal and Egyptian midfielder Mohammed Elneny.

Despite not making the final, Morocco are being hailed as true winners as the upset odds to reach the semis.

During that historic and incredible run, Morocco defeated Spain, Portugal and Belgium to set up a date with France.

Unfortunately for the Atlas Lions of Africa, they were overpowered by an efficient French team that scored through Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani.

France will now play Argentina in the final on Sunday, December 18, 2022 but before then Morocco will take on Croatia in the third-place play-off.



















Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: