Joe Biden, Macron, Ozil others hail Morocco despite defeat to France in World Cup

Morocco will face Croatia in the third place play-off

The performance of Morocco in the 2022 World Cup did not only impress Moroccans, Africans, and Arabs but also presidents of some powerful countries.

United States of America president, Joe Biden, and French President, Emmanuel Macron are two world leaders who have been awed by the spirited performance of the Atlas Lions.



In a social media post, President Biden announced that he watched Morocco’s 2-0 defeat to France with the Moroccan Prime Minister and despite the defeat was proud of the performance of the team.



Leading world sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano also reported that French president Emmanuel Macron stormed the Moroccan dressing room after the game and commended them for their incredible run in the tournament, singling out midfielder Amrabat for praise as the best midfielder in the competition.



US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also took to Twitter to shower praises on the Moroccan for becoming the first African country to reach the semi-final of the World Cup.



Former Arsenal and German midfielder Mesut Ozil who was at the Al Bayt Stadium to support Morocco also applauded them and so did Arsenal and Egyptian midfielder Mohammed Elneny.



Despite not making the final, Morocco are being hailed as true winners as the upset odds to reach the semis.

During that historic and incredible run, Morocco defeated Spain, Portugal and Belgium to set up a date with France.



Unfortunately for the Atlas Lions of Africa, they were overpowered by an efficient French team that scored through Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani.



France will now play Argentina in the final on Sunday, December 18, 2022 but before then Morocco will take on Croatia in the third-place play-off.





It was a great honor to watch today’s World Cup match alongside Prime Minister Akhannouch of Morocco.



No matter who you’re rooting for, it was remarkable to watch how much this team has been able to achieve. pic.twitter.com/5kC4zkT1HQ — President Biden (@POTUS) December 14, 2022

▪️ First African team in the semifinals ▪️ Took down Belgium, Spain and Portugal ▪️ Topped their group ▪️ Kept four clean sheets Morocco’s historic run comes to an end, but what a run it was ???? pic.twitter.com/hRImgc2ZjM — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 14, 2022

Morocco ???????? might have not advanced to the World Cup finals but they’re still winners in the hearts of the millions of people who finally had a team in their part of the world to root for in the semifinals. Thank you for inspiring a generation!



Mabruuk Morocco ❤️???? — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 14, 2022

Thank you Morocco ???????? for making us proud ???? — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) December 14, 2022

Giroud and Regragui



Hugging after France ???????? v Morocco ???????? They were former teammates when they played together in Grenoble.



Very touching! pic.twitter.com/xcUxboOHx5 — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 14, 2022

Walid Regragui



An absolute legend of a coach, a leader who dared to dream big.



Made Morocco ????????, Africa and the Arab world proud. Félicitations. ???????? pic.twitter.com/gZNvQ3zbqg — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) December 14, 2022

Been told France president Emmanuel Macron has visited Morocco’s dressing room after the game and told Sofyan Amrabat that he has been “the best midfielfer of the tournament” in front of all the squad. ???????????????? #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Ya9dOlB7u8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2022

History still made ???????? The team tried everything - no shame in tonight's performance, all Moroccans can be incredibly proud ❤️ #Worldcup2022 — Mesut Özil (@M10) December 14, 2022

Morocco have made us very proud, the most successful African team ever! DIMA MAGHREB to the world n back ????????❤️ — Chunkz (@Chunkz) December 14, 2022