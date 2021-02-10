Joe Dodoo completes Wigan move

Joe Dodoo is hoping to relaunch his career with the move back to England

English-born Ghanaian attacker Joe Dodoo has joined League One side Wigan Athletic till the end of the season.

Dodoo returned to England after terminating his contract with Turkish TFF First League Ankara Keçiörengücü in January.



"We are pleased to confirm the signing of forward Joe Dodoo until the end of the 2020-21 campaign," Wigan announced.



"Dodoo, 25, left Turkish club Ankara Keçiörengücü in January after moving to the TFF First League in September," the club added.



The 25-year-old is hoping to relaunch his career with the move back to England after a spell in Scotland and Turkey.



Dodoo, a product of the Leicester Academy, left the 2015/16 English champions in 2016 to join Rangers.

He spent three seasons in Scotland before a short spell with Bolton in 2019.



“It’s good to be here, and I’ll be doing everything I can to help the club stay up, and then hopefully push on to where it belongs,” said Dodoo,



“The club’s obviously going through a very difficult situation, but there’s still plenty of games and plenty of points left to fight for.



“I just want to settle down and enjoy my football, which will hopefully see myself playing my best football. If I’m not playing football, I’m not happy, and being here is perfect for me to be able to do that.”



The tricky winger will wear the No.20 shirt at Wigan.