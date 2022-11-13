Joe Dodoo joins League One club Burton Albion

Joe Dodoo

League One outfit Burton Albion has announced the signing of striker Joe Dodoo on a short term deal. The club made the official announcement on Saturday 12th November 2022.

The 27-year-old joins the third-tier club as a free agent and has the option to extend his contract once it expires.



Dodoo began his professional career at Leicester City, but in 2016 he left the Foxes to sign for Scottish powerhouse Rangers. During his stay at Ibrox, he went on to make 24 appearances and also spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic and Blackpool, respectively.



The striker has played for Bolton Wanderers, Turkish club Ankara Keçiörengücü, and Wigan Athletic before spending last season at Doncaster Rovers in Sky Bet League One.

“I spoke to the manager and he told me what he’s hoping the team can achieve this season," Dodoo said after signing his contract.



“I’ve got history of playing against the club and I hope to be a great help for the club whilst I’m here, especially contributing with goals.



“I’m fit, I’m in great condition and I’m ready to go!”