Joe Dodoo pledges to help Wigan return to 'where it belongs'

Ghana international Joe Dodoo

Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo insists he will give his best to help Wigan Athletic return to where they belong in English football.

The Latics have been in difficult times since their relegation from the Premier League in 2013, going into administration and suffering demotion from the English championship.



“I am glad to be here, it’s a big club and we want to keep the club up and make sure we get some points on the board," he told the club's official website.



“Every club goes through difficult situations and problems and there are still a lot of games left to win. It’s about getting the club back to where it belongs which is more than possible. It’s a big club that needs to push on and go forward."



Dodoo returned to England after terminating his contract with Turkish TFF First League Ankara Keçiörengücü in January.

“As a footballer, you always improve with experience. I’ve had good opportunities and experiences through my loan moves but now I feel it is a good time to push on to play and enjoy my football,” he explained.



“I enjoy playing football and it’s number one in my life; I look forward to playing. If I’m not playing, I’m not happy and to be back in football is the most important thing for me."



“I’m dynamic and like to create a lot with my speed and technical ability. I like to score goals and I’m going to do the best I can to do that for the club and my teammates and help the club move forward.”