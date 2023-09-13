Joe Hendricks: Asante Kotoko legend turns truck driver in US

Asante Kotoko legend Joe Hendricks

Former Asante Kotoko skipper Joe Hendricks has relocated to the United States and he is enjoying life as a truck driver.

He joins the list of former Asante Kotoko players including Mark Adu Amfofah, Kwame Obeng Darko, and Nana Arhin Duah, among others who have relocated to the States after bidding farewell to football.



The former Ghanaian international moved to the States months ago but as excited as he is, the 48-year ex-footballer has described his new job as great, adding that he has become an expert in his role.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Hendricks popularly known as ‘Oreba’ said he would send home some cash but it would take some time.



According to him, most Ghanaians who have stayed in the States for over 20 years deserve all the best, adding that now he is an expert in the packages of boxes.



Hendricks began his career with Sekondi Eleven Wise before being transferred to Asante Kotoko in 1999 where he was named the captain after a few years with the Porcupine Warriors before he left in 2005.



After six years with Asante Kotoko, Hendricks joined Ashantigold SC in 2006, and after a year with the Miners, he moved to Israel side Hapoel Rishon Le Zion in 2007 and left in 2009.

He returned to the local scene to play for All Blacks and Medeama SC between 2009 and 2012.



Former Asante Kotoko defender, Joseph Hendricks, says he’s now an expert at packing boxes, having relocated to the US. The laugh at the end had me dying ???????????? pic.twitter.com/OgG2U5Vm1a — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) September 13, 2023

















