Joel Eshun and Emmanuel Enin: Meet the hosts of The GhanaWeb Mundial

GhanaWeb commentary duo, Joel Eshun and Emmanuel Enin

The GhanaWeb Mundial is our flagship program for the World Cup and will be hosted by two talented products of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

The two will be commanding the show which will air 10 am every Monday and Friday from October 24, 2022.



All you need to know about Joel Eshun



Born in Saltpond, the Municipal capital of the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, Joel Eshun grew up as a sports lover with dreams of becoming the biggest journalist to have come from his hometown.



As a journalist with over five years of experience, Joel Eshun's career began in 2017 when enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to study Bachelor of Communications with a specialization in Journalism.



At GIJ, Joel Eshun started as a news reporter for the campus-based radio station, Radio GIJ 97.9 but later joined the sports team as a presenter on the station's afternoon sports show.

From June-July 2018, he worked as a reporter and production assistant during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as an intern for Kumasi-based Hello FM, a subsidiary of the Despite Media Group.



At Primeval Media GH, Joel Eshun worked as a writer and a broadcaster before joining GhanaWeb in September where he still works.



He currently holds a Degree in Communications from the Ghana Institute of Journalism after graduating in 2021.



Having shot more than 50 episodes of the show formerly called Friday Debate and now Sports Debate, the show has amassed more than two million views on GhanaWeb without the figures from YouTube and Facebook.



Also, Joel Eshun is the lead commentator at GhanaWeb where he and his team are currently preparing to give viewers the best coverage ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the main focus on Africa's five representatives at the Mundial.

The Sports Debate show airs on GhanaWeb TV every Wednesday and concurrently on YouTube and Facebook.



About Emmanuel Enin



Emmanuel Enin is a sports journalist who works with GhanaWeb.



He is a multimedia journalist who have worked both print media and broadcast. In his media six years journey that started in 2016, Enin has worked with two radio stations and five tabloids in Ghana.



After completing a 6-months media course in 2016, Enin had his internship at Nananom FM in Goaso, Bono region.

He later switched to Energy FM in Prestea, Western Region in August 2016 before departing in 2018 to enroll a two-year journalism course at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



While in school, he worked with Ghana Crusader for a period of three months.



After completing his two-year course he returned to Energy FM, where he spent a year. While at Energy, he worked with four online media including 442gh, Ghana Sports Online, and GB Africa.



He joined GhanaWeb in 2021, serving as writer on the Sports Desk.



GhanaWeb's coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is sponsored by Kenpong Travel and Tours Limited.

For sponsorship of any of the abovementioned programmes, please send an email to mailto:editor@ghanaweb.com or mailto:sales@ghanaweb.com