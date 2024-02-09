Joel Fameyeh joins Baltika Kaliningrad on loan

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh has embarked on a new chapter in his football career, as he joins Baltika Kaliningrad on loan.

The announcement came from Baltika Kaliningrad, who expressed their excitement in welcoming the talented player. A statement released by the club confirmed that an agreement has been reached between Baltika Kaliningrad and Fameyeh's former club for his temporary transfer.



The club's statement reads “Welcome, Joel. An agreement has been reached between the Baltika and Rubin football clubs on the loan of striker Joel Fameye,”



Fameyeh, a familiar face in Russian football circles since 2019, brings a wealth of experience to his new team. Having previously played for Orenburg for three seasons before joining Rubin Kazan in 2022, the 26-year-old Ghana international striker has demonstrated his prowess on the field. During his time with Rubin Kazan, Fameyeh made 50 appearances and scored 17 goals, including three goals in the current season.

Now, as Fameyeh wears the jersey of Baltika Kaliningrad, he aims to make a significant impact for his new club.



With Baltika Kaliningrad currently positioned second to last in the Russian Premier League standings, Fameyeh's arrival injects fresh energy and experience into the team as they strive for success in the remainder of the season.