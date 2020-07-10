Sports News

Joel Fameyeh recovers from coronavirus, features for Orenburg against CSKA Moscow

Joel Fameyeh

Orenburg striker Joel Fameyeh has fully recovered from coronavirus, two weeks after he was first diagnosed after returning to the pitch in the side's 4-0 defeat at home to CSKA Moscow, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Fameyeh's four consecutive latest test came back negative for COVID-19, the club has confirmed.



The 23-year-old played full throttle as his side were battered 4-0 at home by Russian giants CSKA Moscow.



The Ghanaian has recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime.



“Fameye has recovered. Now she’s already working with everyone. The rest are still taking tests. Kuat’s two weeks of self-isolation will end later than Fameye’s. No one will have time for CSKA. By the next match, we hope that there will be more survivors." Orenburg sports director Dmitry Andreev told sports24.ru



Fameyeh contracted the virus last month but recovered in time to help the basement club in their relegation push.

The former Ghana Under-23 striker joined the Gazovik Stadium outfit on a three-year deal from Belarusian club FC Dinamo Brest for an undisclosed fee last summer.



He has scored 5 goals in 20 league appearances for the club so far in the season.



He rose to fame with the Local Black Stars in 2016 CHAN qualifiers when he scored a brace against Ivory Coast.



Fameyeh has represented Ghana at the U-23 level.

