Joel Fameyeh scores in Rubin Kazan's win against Akron Togliatti

Joel Fameyeh Celeb FC Orenburg Vs Veles1 350x350 1.png Joel Fameye celebrates scoring a goal

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Joel Fameyeh scored in Rubin Kazan's match week 31 game against Akron Togliatti on Saturday afternoon in the Russian Football National League.

The first half was quite uneventful. The teams were cautious, and the field did not lend themselves well to combination football. Most of the goals were scored in the first half of the encounter.

Rubin Kazan only needed a few minutes at the start of the first half to score. Rustamjon Ashurmatov scored in the 4th minute

Rubin Kazan scored three minutes later through Merabi Uridia.

Ruslan Apekov pulled one back for Akron Togliatti in the 13th minute. Joel Fameyeh made it 3-1 for his team in the 17th minute.

The visitors scored through Abu-Said Eldarushev in injury time to make 3-2.

Kazan is currently second on the league table with 62 points after 31 games. They are two points behind league leaders Baltika.

Rubin Kazan will play league leaders Baltika in their next league game.

Vitali Lisakovich replaced Joel Fameyeh in the 85th minute.

