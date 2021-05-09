Joel Fameyeh scores to help his Russian side secure promotion

Striker, Joel Fameye

Ghana and FC Orenburg striker Joel Fameye has secured promotion with his side to the Russian topflight league after their away triumph over FC Irtysh Oms on Saturday.

The former Asokwa Deportivo striker scored as his side trounced FC Irtysha Oms by 4-0 in their matchday 41 clash at the Red Star Stadium.



Joel Fameye scored from the penalty spot in the 87th minute after a foul in the box with goals coming from Aleksandr Ektov in the 9th minute, while Denis Tkachuk and Dmitri Vorobyov scored in the 74th and 78th minutes respectively.



Fameyeh lasted the entire duration of the game as his side secured promotion to the elite division.



He has scored thirteen goals in 35 appearances for FC Orenburg in all competition this season so far.