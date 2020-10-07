Joetex Frimpong picks Black Stars 2006 squad as his best Ghana team

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Ghana international, Joetex Asamoah-Frimpong has named the 2006 Black Stars squad as the best team he has ever seen in the country.

The former Eyimba FC striker who played between 2005 and 2009 for the Black Stars was part of the squad that played in the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations.



However, he missed out on the chance to play in the country’s maiden FIFA World Cup tournament in Germany.



Speaking to Kumasi based Angel FM, he named the 2006 Black Stars team as the best the country has ever assembled.



“I don’t know about the era of Abedi Pele and others but from 2006 till now that was the best Black Stars team I have ever seen.”

“Looking at the squad available at the time, it was very nice. Individually and team wise everything was perfect. Players like Stephen Appiah, Essien, John Mensah and others; in fact the big players were there for the country."



“Players at the time too played with their heart because we wanted to go the World Cup and we succeeded in qualifying the team to the first ever world cup” he said.



Joetex Asamoah-Frimpong made his Black Stars debut against Burkina Faso in a World Cup qualifiers in Ghana.