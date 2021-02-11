John Ansah reacts to Ghana’s first game with Morocco and preparedness for the second clash

John Ansah in an interview

The Black Starlets take on their Moroccan counterparts on Thursday afternoon in their second friendly encounter at the Mohammed VI Maamoor Center.

The Starlets lost their first encounter with the Moroccans by 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium on Monday afternoon in a chilly weather.



However, leader of the delegation for the Black Starlets contingent John Ansah has is optimistic that his boys will be up to the task on Thursday.



In an exclusive interview with footballmadeinghana.com, Mr. Ansah reacted to the defeat in the first game and threw more light on the team’s preparedness for their game on Thursday.

Watch the full video of Mr. Ansah’s interview below:



