John Antwi bags brace in Pyramids FC away victory over Wadi Degla

John Antwi is the foreign player with the most goals in Egypt

Ghanaian striker John Antwi bagged a brace when Pyramids FC beat Wadi Degla in the Egypt Premier League on Wednesday.

Pyramids were 2-0 victors as they moved to the 3rd place on equal points with Arab Contractors and behind Al Ahly SC and Zamalek SC.



The highest scoring foreigner in the Egyptian top-flight increased his tally to 74 with the two goals.

Antwi opened the scoring in the 60th minute to put the visitors ahead before adding the second four minutes later from the spot.



The 28-year-old has scored 6 goals with three assists in 25 games in the Egyptian top division this season.

