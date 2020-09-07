Sports News

John Antwi becomes first foreign player to score 100 goals in Egyptian football

Ghana’s John Antwi has made history, becoming the first foreign player to score 100 goals in Egyptian football.

The striker on Sunday chalked the historic feat after scoring for his side against El-Gouna in the Egyptian Premier League.



John before the game had scored 13 goals for Pyramid FC since joining them and a total of 99 goals throughout his career in Egypt.



Pyramids FC lost the game 2-1 to El-Gouna SC away from home but the historic feat chalked by the Ghanaian appears to have swept the defeat under the carpet.



The 28-year-old has clinched the historic record playing for four clubs in the Egyptian top-flight.



Antwi became the highest scoring foreigner in the history of the Egypt football in 2018 after netting 63 goals to surpass compatriot Ernest Papa Arko who had scored 61 then.

The former Eleven Wise FC and Dreams FC star scored 35 goals whilst playing for Ismaily SC from 2012 to 2015.



He also netted 11 goals for giants Al Ahly SC between 2017 and 2018.



Antwi further scored 40 goals for Misr El Makasa from August 2017 to July 2019 before leaving for moneybags Pyramids FC.



At Pyramids, the prolific attacker has scored 14 goals since joining them.

