John Antwi eyes CAF Confederation Cup title with Pyramids FC

Ghanaian striker, John Antwi

Ghana and Pyramid FC striker John Antwi says his side has targeted winning this season's CAF Confederation Cup.

Pyramid FC are through to the semifinals of the competition and will face Houria of Guinea.



The semi-finals comes off next month in Morocco which will be played in a knockout format.



Speaking in an interview after the team’s win against El Entag El Harby in the Egyptian Premier League which they won 3-0, he said, “The Confederation Cup title is the main goal of the Pyramids team during the current season, all the players pledged to exert their utmost efforts to achieve this precious cup”.

“We will try to be prepared in the best possible way before travelling to Morocco”, he added.



John Antwi scored his 22 goals of the season in that game.

