John Antwi lands in Egypt to begin pre-season training with Pyramids FC

Ghana striker John Antwi

Ghana striker John Antwi has joined his Pyramids FC teammates for their pre-season training.

Antwi had been on holiday in his native Ghana since the end of the 2019/20 Egyptian Premier League.



He even watched the Ghana Black Princesses play against their Moroccan counterparts at the Accra Sports Stadium last week.



On Monday, the striker returned to his Egypt base to begin pre-season training with Pyramids FC ahead of the coming season.

He did not arrive in time to watch his side inflict a 2-1 defeat on Smouha in their second pre-season friendly game.



Several key players have been missing since Pyramids began putting the team in shape at the start of November.