John Antwi nets winning goal for Pyramids FC against Al-Ittihad

John Antwi is the foreign player with the most goals in Egypt

A solitary strike from John Antwi has handed Pyramids FC a win over Al-Ittihad in the CAF Confederations Cup competition.

During the 2019/2020 edition of the continental inter-club competition, the Egyptian club impressed and ended up in the grand finale.



Unfortunately, the Egyptian side missed out on lifting the trophy after losing by a goal to nil to RS Berkane.



With the defeat behind the team, Pyramids FC has started the 2020/2021 CAF Confederations Cup competition at the second stage of the preliminary phase.

The team today locked horns with Libyan side Al-Ittihad Tripoli for the first of a two-legged tie as they bid to advance to the group stage of the competition.



On the match day, the first half ended goalless with John Antwi scoring in the 55th minute to power Pyramids FC to victory.



The win has given the Egyptian club the advantage as they prepare for the second leg of the tie.