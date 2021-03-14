John Antwi scores as Pyramids win heavy to progress in Egypt Cup

Black Stars striker, John Antwi

Black Stars striker, John Antwi was on target for Pyramids FC on Saturday in the Egypt Cup where they beat Shabab Al Obour heavily.

Pyramids trounced the lower-tier side 4-1 to advance to the next round of the competition.



Islam Eissa opened the scoring for the moneybags as early as the 5th minute with a fine finish.



Ramadan Sobhi added another goal from the spot in the 72nd minute before Ibrahim Adel increased the advantage five minutes later.

Antwi in the additional minutes of the game to seal the emphatic victory for Pyramids.



This is Antwi's third goal of the season in 11 appearances in all competitions.