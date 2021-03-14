John Antwi scores to power Pyramids to victory over Al Obour in Egyptian Cup

Ghanaian attacker John Antwi registered his first goal of the season for Pyramids FC in their 4-1 home victory over Al Obour in the Egyptian Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The former Sekondi Eleven Wise and Dreams man added the icing on the cake with the fourth goal at the 30 June Stadium to seal the victory for Pyramids.



Egyptian forward Islam Issa gave the home team an early lead in the 5th minute to end the first half with a goal advantage.



Four minutes into the second half, Karim Shehata scored the well-deserved equaliser to put the visitors on level terms.

On the 72nd minute, Ramadan Sohbi restored parity for Pyramids and seven minutes later, Ibrahim Adel made it three with a decent header.



Antwi with his eight appearances of the season grabbed the final goal in the additional fourth minute to seal a place in the next stage of the Egyptian Cup.