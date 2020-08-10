John Antwi set to return from injury for Pyramids FC

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian striker John Antwi is set return to training on Friday for the Egyptian side Pyramids FC after shaking of his injury.
Antwi 28, has been out for sometime after suffering a rib cage injury.
According to reports in Egypt, the player has been given the go ahead to begin individual training on Friday after undergoing medical examination.
The former Dreams FC player will be hoping to return on time ahead of the club’s CAF Confederations Cup semi-finals.
Antwi is the Egyptian Premier League all-time top foreign goalscorer with 70 goals, beating the likes of Ernest Papa Arko, Minusu Buba, Amado Flavio, and more.
