John Antwi trains with Pyramids FC ahead of Raja Casablanca Confederation Cup encounter

John Antwi at Pyramids FC training

Ghana striker John Antwi has joined his Pyramids FC teammates in training after returning from national team duty with Ghana in time for their CAF Confederation Cup clash against Raja Casablanca.

Antwi was away on national assignment with the Black Stars for the just-ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe.



The dead-eye striker warmed the bench in the two games as the Black Stars qualified to the continental showpiece in Cameroon after topping Group C with 12 points.



He flew back to Egypt to prepare for the cliffhanger against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca on Sunday.



Antwi participated in the team’s last training session on Friday morning, before traveling to Morocco to face Raja in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Pyramids occupy the top of Group D with 6 points, same as Raja but with superior goal difference.



Tanzanian side Namungu and Zambian giants Nkana Red Devils complete the standings with zero-point each.



Antwi has featured 8 times in all competitions for the Cairo-based outfit this season.