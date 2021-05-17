John Boye absent in FC Metz defeat to Lorient due to shoulder injury

Defender, John Boye

Defender John Boye was absent when Metz suffered a 2-1 defeat at Lorient on Sunday in the French Ligue 1 due to injury.

The centre-back failed to recover from a shoulder injury he picked up last week during the 3-0 home defeat to Nimes.



Boye had to be replaced in the 54th minute.



His unavailability denied Metz some grit at the back and struggled to contain Lorient.

Head coach Frédéric Antonetti went into the match without key duo of Gueye and Boulaya.



FC Metz look depleted with Pajot, Tchimbembé and Nguette (end of the season) and more recently of Leya Iseka (ankle) and Angba (knee) all injured.