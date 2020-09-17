John Boye breaks the internet with gallant display against PSG

Click for Market Deals →
Black Stars defender, John Boye enjoyed a tremendous outing for FC Metz in their painful 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1 yesterday.
Boye left fans on Twitter drooling after shutting off the star-studded PSG attack for almost the entire duration of the game.
It took the Paris money-bags 90th minute to break down the Maroons courtesy a free-header by Julian Draxler.
Despite FC Metz loss, John Boye stood out with swashbuckling numbers which has left several connoisseurs of the game in wonderland.
The 33-year-old made 28 touches of the ball and 8 clearances.
He also intercepted and won 3 aerial duels while winning 1 ground duel and 1 shot block.
Below are some of the reactions from Twitter users:
Only if most of you watched their game against Losc Lilie on Sunday. John Boye is on some beast mode. https://t.co/KsrGn93KIL— Car Tyre Dealer (@Kwame_Domani) September 17, 2020
John Boye has been in a different mood. Simply an unpredictable gentleman. I hope he plays same in Ghana! #SoloVision— Solomon Ewusie (@iamsolovision) September 17, 2020
If Liverpool buys John Boye . I swear VVD is going to the bench. No cap— JUST SHERLOCK???? (@Ntiamoah_locked) September 16, 2020
John Boye of Accelerator down fame strikes again ???? https://t.co/D86Ng3dTQd— steez (@PKGotGame) September 17, 2020
John Boye of Accelerator down fame strikes again ???? https://t.co/D86Ng3dTQd— steez (@PKGotGame) September 17, 2020
Di Maria - 84 Sprint speed— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 16, 2020
John Boye - 68 Sprint speed
Real life: pic.twitter.com/bpbhCFR5ig
Ah. Another John Boye or same dollar man? https://t.co/oNPdfpo7T7— Destro (@papa_kwadwo) September 16, 2020
Eii John Boye wey dey boot like that ???????????? https://t.co/OracYwj41q— Just_kyei ???????????????? (@Paulkyei_) September 16, 2020
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Midfielder Jeff Mensah scores twice against Kolding IF
- John Antwi bags brace in Pyramids FC away victory over Wadi Degla
- Bernard Tekpetey scores for Ludogorets Razgrad against Lokomotiv Gorna
- Kwadwo Asamoah emerges as a transfer target of Cagliari
- Abraham Frimpong helps Ferencvaros win against Dinamo Zagreb
- Read all related articles