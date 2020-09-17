0
Sports News Thu, 17 Sep 2020

John Boye breaks the internet with gallant display against PSG

Capture John Boye Ghana.png Black Stars defender, John Boye

Black Stars defender, John Boye enjoyed a tremendous outing for FC Metz in their painful 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1 yesterday.

Boye left fans on Twitter drooling after shutting off the star-studded PSG attack for almost the entire duration of the game.

It took the Paris money-bags 90th minute to break down the Maroons courtesy a free-header by Julian Draxler.

Despite FC Metz loss, John Boye stood out with swashbuckling numbers which has left several connoisseurs of the game in wonderland.

The 33-year-old made 28 touches of the ball and 8 clearances.

He also intercepted and won 3 aerial duels while winning 1 ground duel and 1 shot block.

Below are some of the reactions from Twitter users:

 















Source: Ghana Soccernet

