Sports News

John Boye breaks the internet with gallant display against PSG

Black Stars defender, John Boye

Black Stars defender, John Boye enjoyed a tremendous outing for FC Metz in their painful 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1 yesterday.

Boye left fans on Twitter drooling after shutting off the star-studded PSG attack for almost the entire duration of the game.



It took the Paris money-bags 90th minute to break down the Maroons courtesy a free-header by Julian Draxler.



Despite FC Metz loss, John Boye stood out with swashbuckling numbers which has left several connoisseurs of the game in wonderland.



The 33-year-old made 28 touches of the ball and 8 clearances.



He also intercepted and won 3 aerial duels while winning 1 ground duel and 1 shot block.



Below are some of the reactions from Twitter users:

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.