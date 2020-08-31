Sports News

John Boye captains as Metz lose Ligue 1 opener

John Boye

Ghana defender John Boye captained his side, FC Metz as they lost their opening match in the 2020-21 French Ligue 1 season.

Metz lost narrowly to AS Monaco who had a man short before the conclusion of the game.



Boye, 33 and his colleagues had their initial season’s opener postponed and had to resume Ligue 1 duties from Match Week 2. As captain he led Coach Vincent Hognon’s side into the encounter knowing a good start was necessary.

However, their plans to get something out of the game failed as Metz were unable to equalise a first half goal scored by Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile. Despite Monaco being reduced to ten men, Metz still failed to capitalise and suffered their first home defeat of the season.



Boye who only recovered from an injury last week lasted the entire duration of the game. He made 24 appearances for Metz last season and scored twice. He will be hoping to improve on his numbers in the new season.

